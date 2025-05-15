Imran Khan has not entered any deal: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has said that there is a need for dialogue to address political matters, adding that all such issues should be resolved through talks.
Barrister Gohar, while speaking to the media outside the Parliament House on Wednesday, reaffirmed his party's stance on seeking reconciliation through political means rather than confrontation.
In his remarks, Gohar distanced the party from any behind-the-scenes arrangements, stating categorically that “no deal has been made” with any quarters regarding the party’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan.
“I completely deny reports that the PTI founder has entered into any deal,” he said, stressing that political negotiation is the only acceptable path forward.
“Imran Khan has never shared his internal discussions publicly, and I will continue to uphold that confidentiality,” he remarked, when asked about details of his recent meeting with Khan in Adiala jail.
This statement comes just days after Khan reportedly gave his nod for dialogue with the government, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for national political talks, The News reported.
Gohar, who met Khan in jail earlier this week, had relayed the offer but declined to share with the publication what was discussed during the meeting.
The PTI chairman reiterated that the party will pursue any political resolution within the framework of constitutional dialogue, maintaining that genuine progress requires discretion and sincerity rather than media sensationalism.
