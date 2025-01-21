PM Shehbaz hopes Gwadar Airport to be beneficial for entire country's economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting in Peshawar on March 6, 2024. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Welcoming the launch of Gwadar International Airport's operations, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the newly inaugurated facility would prove to be beneficial for the country's economy.

"Gwadar Airport could bring about immense benefits to the people of Balochistan as well as the whole country, if run on commercial lines," the premier said in his televised opening remarks at the meeting of the federal cabinet.

Gwadar International Airport, a key project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), became operational a day earlier with the landing of the first PIA flight from Karachi carrying 46 passengers.

Spread across 4,300 acres, the airport is Pakistan’s largest in terms of area. Located 26 kilometres from Gwadar city in the Gurandani area, the airport features a single runway measuring 3,658 metres in length and 75 metres in width. The runway is capable of accommodating large aircraft such as the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747.

During today's meeting, the premier informed the cabinet that the airport, completed with $230 million in funding from China, started operations as the country's largest airport a day earlier.

"But those who are poised to hurt Pakistan and continue to kill people, are not just going against the people of Balochistan but also showing their animosity against the entire Pakistan… We should value this Chinese gift to Pakistan. Gwadar Airport will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s development," he remarked.

Referring to the 10-Year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan announced by the World Bank, he said Pakistan would get $20 billion in loans intended to develop multiple social sectors and infrastructure.

He urged the relevant ministries to make swift and collective efforts to achieve the objectives of the Framework and overcome the hiccups in the process.

The prime minister expressed his pleasure over the record increase in IT exports to the highest-ever $348 million in December 2024 and also showed satisfaction over the constant surge in the country’s overall exports and improving economic indicators.

Lauding the performance of Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the relevant federal secretary, and others, he called for further efforts to increase IT exports further.

He viewed that only serious and sincere efforts and teamwork could guarantee the promotion of Pakistan’s economy and bring about progress.

He expressed the hope that the upcoming Hajj would be comfortable for the pilgrims vis-a-vis their stay and other facilities in Makkah and Madina as the minister concerned and his ministry was making efforts in this regard.

The prime minister said that the nation owed to the security forces for their immense sacrifices to ensure the country’s development and prosperity.

He said that the people of Pakistan highly revered the sacrifices of the security personnel who orphan their children to save the future of millions of others in the country.