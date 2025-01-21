Duchess Sophie gives befitting response to Meghan Markle's big snub

Duchess Sophie seemingly sent a stern message to Meghan Markle after Prince Harry's wife's unexpected move.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who recently marked her milestone birthday, left the internet in a frenzy with her delightful portraits released by the Palace to celebrate her special day.

In one of the photos which were captured by female photographer Christina Ebenezer, Sophie was seen wearing a chic two-piece outfit.

GB reported that the mother-of-two wore a burgundy jumper paired with brown patterned trousers by Meghan's opponent Victoria Beckham, seemingly taking a subtle dig at the Duchess.

It is pertinent to note that the Sussexes and Beckhams have not been on good talking terms since the infamous Megxit. Sophie's move might left the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet upset.

For the unversed, during Meghan's early days in the royal family after marrying Prince Harry, Duchess Sophie was urged by the key royals to give fruitful advice to Meghan, helping the former Suits actress to adjust to the Firm's rule.

However, the Duchess left "surprised" after Meghan rejected seeking guidance from the 'secret weapon' of King Charles.