'Sonic 4' gets major update from director Jeff Fowler

Paramount Pictures makes tentative decision to release 'Sonic 4' in 2027

Director Jeff Fowler has given a promising update about the new Sonic movie.

Ahead of the success of Keanu Reeves starrer, Fowler admitted that he has been enjoying the craziness created by the third sequel at the box office.

The 46-year-old animator stated: “I am enjoying a few weeks of respite from all the craziness. December was obviously a blur with the promotion and the release, and then once all the dust settles, it'll be time to figure out next steps and start to have those conversations.”

The main aim of the makers and the filmmaker is to bring fresh and organic story for the audiences and that, for Jeff, is extremely challenging.

“But, yeah, it's so exciting to see the enthusiasm, the anticipation, all be there for what's next, because it's really challenging to keep these movies feeling fresh and have the stories feel fresh, and keep the momentum.”

“So that's the goal above everything”, he added while talking to Grant Hermanns from Screen Rant.

In Sonic 3, the creators introduced the new Sega character ‘Shadow’ as antagonist.

The next installment is also expected to bring in new character from Sega, but the franchise will continue to prioritize the game mythology by ‘servicing the character needs for whatever story is being told.’

