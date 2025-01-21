Inside Duchess Sophie's 'bold choices' as secret weapon of King Charles

Duchess Sophie makes 'bold' choices as secret weapon of King Charles

Duchess Sophie, who recently celebrated her milestone birthday, received praise for her 'bold choices' as a 'secret weapon' of the royal family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is not only committed towards her royal engagements but also makes style statements with her elegant style.

Sophie's designer Suzannah Crabb heaped praise on her as her fashion sense became more "refined and confident" as she turned 60.

In conversation with People, another style expert Alice Leet-Cook gave a rare insight into the Duchess' wardrobe as she is becoming a key asset for the Firm.

Alice shared, "She’s a working royal but also a mum, and you just get the feeling that she’s built a wardrobe that has lots of really good pieces that are wearable and she does wear things again and again."

Moreover, the co-founder of the UK-based accessories brand expressed pleasure in working with Sophie. "It’s always an effortless, collaborative and joyful process,"

Notably, Alice believes that the Duchess of Edinburgh "makes some bold choices," throughout the years but the "cut and length of the dress is always immaculate," as Sophie follows royal protocols.