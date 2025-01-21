No revealing, see-through clothes allowed at Karachi University

University of Karachi's Silver Jubilee Gate. — APP/File

The University of Karachi has introduced a dress code requiring students to wear clean, modest, and respectful clothing on campus.

The notification, dated January 14, 2025, was released by Dr Nosheen Raza, the Students' Advisor, and outlines the expectations for the student dress code.

According to the notification, students are required to wear clean and modest clothing that demonstrates respect for the academic environment.

The notification issued by the University of Karachi. — Reporter

The guidelines specifically prohibit attire that is considered provocative, offensive, or distracting.

This includes revealing or see-through clothing, shorts, sleeveless or tight-fitting garments, and clothing featuring objectionable language or graphics. Additionally, the use of casual slippers, such as flip-flops, is also banned within the university premises.

Students are expected to adhere to these dress code regulations while on campus.

Talking to Thenews.com.pk, the student adviser mentioned that Karachi University issues notifications regularly related to student discipline.

"Karachi University is among the biggest universities in Pakistan, we have more than 45,000 students enrolled."

In terms of the recent notification, she explained, several new students have joined the varsity as the new academic year has commenced and more are in the pipeline as evening admissions are still underway.

"Therefore, this notification was issued to make the new students aware of the university's dress code. Even the university's code mentions that students should wear modest clothes. This a routine notification."