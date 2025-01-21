Paris Hilton's son aims to be fireman post L.A. wildfires

Paris Hilton's son's new firefighting goal

Paris Hilton's son has some noble goals.

The star's son, Phoenix Reum, has found a new inspiration for his future career goals following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

During a recent outing to Beverly Glen Deli, Hilton revealed that her young son is now looking up to firefighters, wanting to be one when he grows up, as per TMZ.

The shift in career aspirations comes after Paris and her family were directly impacted by the recent wildfires, including the loss of their Malibu home earlier this month.

Paris expressed her heartbreak over the loss experienced by many fellow Angelenos, especially those who lost everything in the destructive blazes that ravaged areas such as Pacific Palisades, Altadena, and beyond.

Despite her own personal loss, Paris has remained committed to giving back. She shared that she has taken in a foster pet, a dog named Zuzu, who was surrendered by owners who lost their home in the fires.

Paris says, "We've just all fallen in love with him. So, we're going to adopt him."

She encourages others who are able to help to consider fostering or adopting pets from local shelters such as the Humane Society in Pasadena, noting the great need for support in these trying times.

Paris also extended her sympathy to friends Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who also lost their home in the Palisades Fire. She expressed her love for them as they begin to rebuild their lives, even offering to collaborate with them on future projects if they’re interested.