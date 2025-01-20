Matty Healy breaks silence on Taylor Swift song rumours

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift briefly dated in early 2023 after her split from Joe Alwyn

Matty Healy isn’t doing much to help rumours surrounding him and rumoured ex Taylor Swift.

The 1975 frontman fueled speculation after responding to a report from The Sun suggesting he recorded a song with lyrics that reference the international pop sensation.

The rumoured line, “Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling,” allegedly points to Swift, 35, and has sparked buzz online.

Healy, also 35, added to the intrigue by commenting “Huge if true” in a 1975 Reddit group, using his verified account, per US Weekly.

Swift and Healy briefly dated in 2023 after Swift’s split from Joe Alwyn. Though the relationship was short-lived, it captured public attention, especially after Swift made a surprise appearance during The 1975’s London concert in January 2023, and Healy joined her Eras Tour months later.

However, the pair called it quits after just two months together, reportedly ending on amicable terms.

“They had fun together, but it was never serious,” a source told the outlet at the time.

While fans dissect the rumours, Healy has moved on, now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel. Swift, meanwhile, is dating NFL star Travis Kelce.