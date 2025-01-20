Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper seen celebrating in rare glimpse

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been together since October 2023.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper made headlines once again, after being spotted on a date night together.

On January 19, the lovebirds attended the NFL playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

In a TikTok video shared by a fan, they were spotted cheering on the Eagles and celebrating its 28-22 win from box seats.

The 29-year-old supermodel opted for a bomber jacket in the team’s blue and green colours, paired with a matching green scarf, black pants, black headband, and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old star sported a black Eagles jacket as he proudly showed his support for his hometown team.

Their shared team loyalty makes sense as they both have some roots in Pennsylvania.

The Limitless star grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, while the model owns a farm in New Hope.

Bradley and Gigi, who have been romantically involved with each other since October 2023 seem to enjoy date nights a lot, and were recently spotted on a double date with her father, Mohamed Hadid and his girlfriend, Keni Silva.

In December, the duo enjoyed their time together as they dined at the celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.