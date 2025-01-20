Duchess Sophie receives good news as Prince William gets closer to throne

Duchess Sophie, who's celebrating her milestone 60th birthday on January 20, has become one of the most popular working royals with her devotion and dedication to the Firm amid crisis within the royal family.

The Duchess of Edinburgh's popularity is likely to soar to new heights during King William's reign as she will assume a prominent role when her husband ascends to the throne.

Lady Louise Windsor's mother, who shares a close bond with King Charles, Queen Camilla and The Prince and Princess of Wales, will receive a key role from William, according to a new report.

A royal insider spoke to The Sunday Times and said: "They [the Waleses and the Edinburghs] get on very well."

The source added that they believe that the Prince of Wales will be "eager for his aunt and uncle to play a more prominent role in public life".

Speaking to The Mirror amid the celebrations for the Duchess' landmark 60th birthday, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said: "By any measure, Sophie has proved herself to be a major asset to the royal family, and William would be foolish to ignore the value she brings."

Jennie added: "She is dignified and elegant, and yet still the same Sophie she was when she met Edward: unpretentious, generous and with a natural charm.

"She has worked below the radar for many years, neither expecting nor receiving the publicity she deserves. Recently though, with the slimmed down royal family, the public have come to recognise how important the Duchess is to the work of the monarchy."

Jennie adds. "She is always well prepared and confident to take on more responsibilities. And she has taken on some highly sensitive issues in some of the most dangerous parts of the world."

Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla have publicly shared birthday tribute to Duchess Sophie, sharing adorable photos of the key royal to mark her big day.