King Charles appears in celebratory mood on Duchess Sophie's birthday

King Charles breaks cover after issuing a delightful message to mark Duchess Sophie's 60th birthday.

As per Express, the monarch appeared in a good mood during his visit to Aberdeen this morning.

In the photographs, the King was seen wearing traditional attire, green and navy tartan kilt. He paired it with a Scottish garment with a beige blazer, matching waistcoat, shirt and tie.

The cancer-stricken monarch inspected the renovations made to The Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Notably, the King has been enjoying some relaxing time in Scotland for the past few days. He is set to embark on his first big royal engagement of 2025 in Poland soon.

King Charles will mark the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

It is important to mention that the King today celebrated the Duchess of Edinburgh’s milestone birthday by releasing a heartfelt wish for the "secret weapon" of the royal family.