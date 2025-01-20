Rami Malek addresses his relationship with Emma Corrin

Rami Malek reflects on her relationship with partner Emma Corrin

Rami Malek has recently gushed over his partner Emma Corrin.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Oppenheimer star, who tried to keep his romance private with Emma, said, “That person is fascinating.”

Rami asked about Emma, who uses they/them pronouns, on being smart and quirky, to which the Amsterdam actor replied, “We like quirky.”

Ramik and Emma were first romantically linked back in July 2023 when they were spotted together at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in London.

Elsewhere in the interview, the DoLittle actor recalled growing up in Southern California as his father was an Egyptian immigrant.

Ramik stated, “There was also a definite… I won't say alienating yourself from certain aspects of the culture, but definitely not accepting them.”

The actor revealed that he’s called “white passing,” but she had very distinctive features and we definitely didn't fit in.

Earlier, a source spilled to The Sun that Rami was rumoured to be dating Emma as they were spotted on a lunch date in Kent in August.

“They were very passionate and looking into each other's eyes,” said a source at the time.

The insider added that Rami and Emma “seemed totally besotted with each other and paid no attention to anyone else”.

Meanwhile, Rami is all set to star in the Sophocles tragedy Oedipus from January 21 through March 29 in London.