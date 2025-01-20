Two brothers killed, three injured in Karachi gun assault

KARACHI: In an unfortunate happening, at least two brothers were killed and three others wounded in a gun attack by unidentified persons in SITE Area’s Haroonabad neighbourhood on Monday.
Police said two injured identified as Asadullah and Samiullah succumbed to their wounds, whereas three others are getting medical treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
The injured brothers are identified as Ikramullah, Ameer Abdullah, and Shafiullah.
Police said that all brothers but Ameer Abdullah were government employees. No valuables were taken by the assailants, and no robbery was reported. All the brothers lived together in the same residence.
It is believed that the firing incident may be linked to a recent altercation involving the children of the deceased and injured brothers.
The children had gotten into a fight with some boys of the area the day before the incident.
The situation was resolved with a reconciliation, but according to the police, the family suspects that the shooters could be the same boys involved in the previous dispute.
Authorities are currently gathering more details from the injured brothers to further investigate the matter.
