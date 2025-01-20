Cameron Diaz is ready to reprise ‘Mask’ role on one condition

Cameron Diaz on returning to ‘Mask’ sequel alongside Jim Carrey

Cameron Diaz won’t mind becoming the mask’s love interest again.

The actress, who recently returned to acting after a decade-long hiatus with Netflix’s Back in Action, shared with Access Hollywood that she’s open to a sequel to the 1994 comedy The Mask, provided Jim Carrey is involved.

“If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one,” Diaz said about the possibility of reprising her role as nightclub singer Tina Carlyle.

The Mask originally featured Carrey as Stanley Ipkis, a bank teller whose life transforms when he discovers a mask with the spirit of a magical trickster.

Carrey has previously expressed interest in a potential sequel, telling Comicbook.com that the project would need a strong script to capture his attention.

“Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea,” said Carrey, who recently reprised his role as Doctor Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

“If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money,” he added. “I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things. I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change.”

In the same interview, Diaz also hinted at her interest in another Charlie’s Angels sequel with Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, playfully suggesting that her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx could take on the role of Bosley.

“I’m gonna text [Liu] right now and pitch her Jamie as Bosley,” she joked.