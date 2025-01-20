David Lynch’s children pen heartfelt note for ‘beloved dad’ after death

David Lynch died on January 16th at the age of 78

David Lynch’s children shared a tribute for their late dad.

The legendary director, who passed away on Wednesday, January 16th, had four children, who released a joint statement on social media.

Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch took to X, on Saturday, January 18th, and penned a heartfelt note for their dad.

“David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace."

The post detailed that a worldwide group meditation would be held in honor of their late father on what would have been his 79th birthday on Monday, January 20th, and invited his fans to join.

“We invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes. Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe,” the tweet continued.

“Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch.”

The Eraserhead director had four children, daughter Jennifer, 56, whom he shared with his first wife Peggy Reavey, son Austin, 42, with his second wife Mary Fisk, and Riley, 33, with his third wife Mary Sweeney.

Lynch welcomed his youngest daughter Lula in 2012 with his ex-wife Emily Stofle, before Stofle filed for divorce in 2023.

The family announced Lynch’s death in a statement on Facebook, writing, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' "