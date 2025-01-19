Matty Healy hints at Taylor Swift romance on upcoming record

Matty Healy has reportedly decided to open up about Taylor Swift affair on new record

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy briefly dated in 2023 but the affair left a lasting impact on both the artists as they seem to discuss in their songs.

While the 14-time-Grammy winner shed light on her brief fling with The 1975 frontman in her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, Healy has been largely silent about it.

However, the About You singer reportedly felt “blindsided” and has decided to share his side of the story.

Now that the pop rock band is set to headline Glastonbury, they have scheduled to release a new album and perform some “new material.”

As a source told The Sun, the album’s title track God Has Entered My Body seemingly refers to the Anti-Hero hitmaker, with lyrics like “Keep your head up Princess, your tiara is falling.”

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty's fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” the insider added.

“Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest. Fans will want to listen to the lyrics very carefully.”

This comes after a close friend of the Be My Mistake rocker told Us Weekly that Healy still has “mixed feelings” about Swift’s album which refers to him in multiple tracks.

“He loves the attention it's brought to him, [but] he also thinks it's hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious.”