Austin Butler breaks up with Kaia Gerber for THIS reason

Austin Butler has recently parted ways with Kaia Gerber because of his acting career.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Austin is a “good guy” but he’s “way more invested in his career” than his relationship with Kaia.

The couple was first reportedly linked in December 2021 but they didn’t make their relationship public until March 2022.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kaia and Austin are dating each other.

“They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them,” said an insider.

However, the former couple made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year.

In 2024, Kaia was quiet about her relationship with Austin in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

“I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Austin earlier praised Kaia for gracing the cover of British Vogue.

The Dune actor stated, “It was legendary. It was amazing.”

“I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it,” added the actor.