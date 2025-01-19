Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber enjoys snowy vacation in Aspen

Justin Bieber, Hollywood's pop icon, has addressed the growing speculations about his marriage with Hailey Bieber.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 30-year-old shared a monochromatic picture of his wife, while enjoying a snowy vacation in Aspen.

The Baby vocalist went on captioning the post, “the greatest woman I have and will ever know," and added a heart emoji to covey his affection for Hailey.

In the snap, Hailey donned a long trench and cashmere scarf, gazing off into the distance with a warm smile.

The loved-up post comes just a day after Justin shared an mesmerizing photo of himself in boxers, enduring freezing waters during a cold plunge.

He also shared a picture of himself relishing the snowy weather with a friend, offering fans a sneak peak into their winter getaway.

For the unknown, Justine Bieber and Hailey Bibber, who have been married for six years, are being subject of split speculations, However, Justin's posts appear to confirm their continued bond.

Just days earlier, he shared another glowing tribute to Hailey on New Year's Eve, reinforcing his public display of affection for his wife.