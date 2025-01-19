Ashton Kutcher keeps low profile with family outing amid Diddy controversy

Ashton Kutcher, who has maintained a close relationship with actor Sean "Diddy" Combs, seemed unaffected by the accusations on his outing with his wife, Mila Kunis.

The couple was spotted on Saturday morning exiting a Jewish Shabbat ceremony in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail.

Holding hands with their two children, Kutcher and Kunis were spotted leaving the religious structure in a cheerful mood.

The 41-year-old actress wore a long black dress over a warm brown coat for the holy outing.

The Friends with Benefits star accessorised her ensemble with cream-coloured heels while laughing with her kids.

In contrast, Kutcher wore a blue button-up shirt, grey blazer, and matching slacks.

The 46-year-old actor furthermore donned a traditional Jewish skullcap known as a white kippah.

The No Strings Attached actor's family outing coincides with his previous affiliation with Diddy, who is the target of numerous lawsuits alleging various wrongdoings.

It's also important to note that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who were married in 2015, are apparently thinking of relocating to Europe as a result of the public scrutiny following the music mogul's arrest, according to US Mirror.