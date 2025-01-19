Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ lands new major deal ahead of release

Greta Grewig's 'Narnia' to release in IMAX before Netflix release

Greta Grewig’s Narnia adaptation secured an exclusive IMAX theatrical release before its premiere on the streaming giant.

Initially, Netflix acquired the film and TV rights of Narnia in 2018 and Gerwig was announced to direct the film, shortly after the release of her blockbuster Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie.

The partnership between the two platforms is a success for IMAX, as the streaming service is allowing one of its movies to run in theatres for a limited time.

The move is set to give the filming format a boost in popularity and solidify its position in cinematic experiences.

The two-week exclusive window for IMAX was also crucial to ensure a long enough run to satisfy the circuits that operate the format's auditoriums.

The silver-screen format is also getting in business with the Little Women director, as she is now focusing on larger-scale filmmaking and adaptations.

The movie is based on Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S. Lewis, which spans over seven novels, each presenting a unique adventure.

Greta’s Narnia is slated for global IMAX release on Thanksgiving Day 2026 before being released on Netflix during the Holiday period in the same year.