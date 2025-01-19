Snowstorm recedes in northern Balochistan

People stand next to cars stuck under fallen trees on a snowy road, in Murree, in this representational image, January 8, 2022. — Reuters

CHAMAN: The snowstorm that gripped northern Balochistan subsided, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday.

However, a strong western weather system continues to affect the region, with snowfall persisting in the upper border areas along Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Amid the challenging weather, rescue and restoration operations by the Levies Force, PDMA, and National Highway Authority (NHA) teams remain ongoing to restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The N-25 highway at Kozhak Top, which connects Quetta and Karachi, has been partially restored, while the N-50 highway linking Balochistan to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been reopened for traffic, confirmed the control room.

The Quetta-Ziarat highway has also been reopened, as announced by the Deputy Commissioner. Additionally, several kilometres of road have been salted to improve driving conditions.

Rain in Quetta Valley ceased, but intensified the cold weather adding to residents’ struggles. A power outage since last night in various parts of the city further exacerbated challenges for locals.

Quetta recorded a minimum temperature of -1 degrees Celsius today, while nearby regions, including Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah, are expected to experience rain and snowfall.

In Kalat, the temperature plunged to -6°C, with rain also likely in Khuzdar, Harnai, Chagai, Nushki, Kalat, and Barkhan, according to the Meteorological Department.

Heavy snowfall continues to blanket Toba Achakzai, Toba Kakari, Kanjoghi, and Khwaja Imran Mian, with the control room warning of further snowfall and rain due to the ongoing weather system.

Other parts of the country

Snowfall continued unabated from last night in Babusar Top, Butogah, Darel, Tangir, Goharabad, and Niat Valley, affecting daily life and transportation routes.

Intermittent snowfall in Astore disrupted access to upper areas, leaving residents facing significant challenges.

In Neelum Valley, light snowfall persisted for the second day, leaving Gurez Valley’s main road closed and disrupting electricity and communication systems.

Karachi may experience a slight rise in temperatures, with the maximum expected to reach 28°C by January 21, according to the Meteorological Department.

However, a new cold wave is likely to affect the city from January 22, bringing cooler nights. Humidity levels remain at 53%, and winds are blowing from the northeast at 8 kilometres per hour.