FIA uncovers human smuggling gang involving woman, three sons

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking investigation following the Mauritanian boat tragedy, Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has uncovered a human trafficking network in Gujarat involving a woman named Ghulam Fatima and her three sons.

The FIA officials have arrested Fatima and completed her interrogation, revealing a novel trafficking route passing through Senegal, a departure from the previously used paths through the UAE, Egypt, and Libya, The News learnt on Saturday.

The tragic boat incident occurred as those deceived were promised entry into Spain from Mauritania but were instead left to perish at sea after conflicts with local smugglers over additional payments. This new pathway exploited Senegal's relatively easy visa process, charging hopeful migrants between Rs2.5 to Rs4 million each.

As law enforcement agency pursued leads, they discovered Fatima's son, Hassan, residing in Italy, while another son, Khawar, had led a group to Senegal in August 2024. This group was subsequently smuggled into Mauritania and fell victim to the deadly scheme. The bodies of those deceived washed ashore in Morocco's Dakhla region.

Farhan, another son of Fatima, allegedly assisted in the local operations to send individuals illegally abroad, mysteriously disappeared from home following news of the boat tragedy on January 2, 2025. Authorities have confiscated a luxury vehicle recently purchased by the family, suspecting it was acquired through the proceeds of trafficking.

Fatima admitted to handling substantial sums directly from migrants and managing financial transactions through her sons' accounts.

Analysis of data from her mobile phone has proven invaluable to the investigation. Her arrest, kept confidential to maintain investigative secrecy, occurred in the village of Jhoda. Following the inquiry, Fatima was placed under judicial custody.

The FIA, under the leadership of Gujranwala's Director Qamar and Gujarat's Deputy Director Bilal Tariq, filed three separate cases. One in Gujranwala and two in Gujrat respectively.

Simultaneously, Pakistani embassy officials led by the mission head Rabia Kasuri in Morocco are working on identifying survivors and addressing legal complexities for the repatriation of bodies. In light of the Prime Minister's directives, a high-level four-member committee, including officials from the FIA and IB, is set to reach Morocco shortly to expedite the investigation.

This intricate case spans multiple countries—including Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco—and challenges the authorities to dismantle a complex underworld network of human traffickers.