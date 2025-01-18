Kylie Jenner triggers backlash with $70 million jet’s post amid wildfires

Kylie Jenner, media mogul and businesswoman who is currently making headlines with her beau Timothée Chalamet, is right now facing major backlash after posting about the ongoing LA wildfires.

Taking to her Instagram account, the beauty star shared on her story and wrote: "We are truly heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles. Watching so many people forced to evacuate and hearing the stories of those who have lost everything is deeply saddening and difficult to comprehend."

Later, the 27-year-old star has been slammed as a 'climate criminal' after posting about relief efforts for the LA wildfires, only hours after her private jet took off for its 11th flight since the start of the year.

Critics said that the timing couldn't be much worse, saying that her actions don’t match with her words especially when so many people are dealing with LA wildfire disaster.

Even though the criticism is getting out of control aimed at her and her and sister Kim Kardashian for their constant flying, the reality stars continue to live life at fullest.

As the controversy grows wider, it seems like that Kylie might have bitten off more than she can chew, with many questioning her priorities and the message she’s sending.

Since the devastating wildfire began running the whole city on January 7, the private jet of the Kardashian star has flown for almost eight times.

One of its shortest trips was on January 9, when it flew for just 15 minutes between Los Angeles and Camarillo, both in California.