Johnny Depp unveils most 'honourable' role of his career

'City of Lies' admits he knew he wanted to the role soon after hearing the project's name

Johnny Depp has played many praiseworthy characters in his career.

But there was one role in his decades long journey that he believes was truly an honour for him to be offered.

According to Depp, he was already-in when the creator mentioned the name of the project. The director did not even finish the sentence when The Tourist actor gave him the go ahead.

The 61-year-old recalled having a memorable meeting with filmmaker Tim Burton.

Johnny mentioned to Emmanuel Levy, “We were having dinner, and Tim said, ‘I want to talk to you about something.”

“You know that story, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? Well, I’m going to do it, and I’m wondering if you’d want to play…’ And I couldn’t even wait for him to finish the sentence.”

“I said, ‘I’m in. Absolutely. No question about it.'”

According to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, “To be chosen to play Willy Wonka in itself is a great honour, but to be chosen by Tim Burton is double, triple the honour.”

For Depp, just the fact that Tim was directing the film was enough. It meant that he does not even need to read the script.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is one of the notable works of the Alice in Wonderland actor. The film is based on Roald Dahl’s 1964 children's novel of the same name.