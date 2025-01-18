Mila Kunis looks stunning in rare appearance with husband Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis shut down divorce rumours with latest outing

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis has just shut down the nasty divorce rumours by getting spotted together in the West Hollywood.

On Friday, the most adorable couple of the industry was spotted outside the Skin Thesis skincare clinic.

The duo kept a low profile as they walked hand in hand, while laughing at each other having a little conversation of their own.

The Friends with Benefits star debuted her new hairstyle wearing a dark brown stunning long coat along with leggings and sneakers.

She completed her looked with a cool pair of sunglasses, while showing off her newly dyed deep brunette locks.

On the other hand, Ashton looked dapper as always wearing a charcoal grey dress pan along with light grey jacket paired with a light-coloured button-down shirt.

The two looked glamorous and ravishing as ever as they flashed their billion-dollar smiles.

A few months earlier, Kunis shed light on how she and her husband maintain a long-established relationship.

The Ted star told E! News, “I still feel like we are young and we feel very young. I think that’s where the spark is. We laugh at everything.”

Ashton and Mila tied the knot in July 2015. The couple share two children including a daughter Wyatt Isabelle and a son Dimitri Portwood.