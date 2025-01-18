Kate Middleton admits rare detail from her cancer treatment

Kate Middleton kicked off her year with a strong start as she embraced her new royal role with poise, following her “brutal” health scare of last year.

The Princess of Wales on Tuesday visited cancer patients at the Royal Marsden Hospital, as she announced that she is a joint patron for the establishment alongside Prince William.

The future Queen’s visit was much-loved as the patients and the fans gave her a warm welcome on her first public engagement of the year.

During the visit, Kate, who underwent a nine-month preventative chemotherapy treatment last year, divulged some rare details from her time at the hospital in a heartfelt encounter.

While speaking to Katherine Field, an art historian and curator and cancer patient, Princess Kate shared that she did not have to wear a particular device.

“I hate it, but I think it is working,” Katherine told People Magazine about a cold cap. “Today there is a little bit of hair coming out, but I’m just trying to delay it,”

A cold cap a helmet-like hat that's filled with a cold gel or liquid and connected to a cooling device, which cancer patients wear during chemo treatments.

Katherine revealed that that Kate “didn’t have to” wear one during her time.

“She just said that she didn’t have to have it. For her to lose her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!” the cancer patient said.

“It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it. ‘Finding the new normal’ is what she said, which is absolutely true.”