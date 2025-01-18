Met Office says Karachi likely to experience high winds

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday said Karachi was expected to experience high winds, while weather during the next 24 hours may be dry and cool.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated that the northeastern winds were blowing at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour in the metropolis.
Meanwhile, the Met Office recorded the lowest temperature drop to 14.5°C in the port city. Whereas, as per the meteorological department, humidity was recorded at 54% in the air.
A day ago, the PMD forecast high winds across northern areas in the country with rain and in some parts snow on mountains from January 18 to 20.
It has been about a week since the megalopolis is experiencing intermittent bouts of gushing winds.
On the other hand, the meteorological department forecast rain in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Chagai, Noshki, Kalat, Barkhan, Khuzdar, Harnai and Zhob during the next 24 hours.
Whereas, it said, rain and snowfall was expected in Musakhel, Kharan, Kech, Panjgur and Gwadar during this time.
