Christine Quinn reflects on new texas life after Christian Richard divorce

Christine Quinn on Texas life after LA and Christian Richard divorce

Christine Quinn is having a “grateful” life in Texas after Los Angeles.

Quinn and her son have left behind their LA lifestyle, opting for a fresh start.

The Selling Sunset alum, 36, shared her excitement about the move to her new home near Dallas in an interview with People published on Friday, January 17.

“I am really, really grateful to be living here,” Quinn said about her new Texas abode. “[It’s a blessing to] be close to my family. I have a sister who lives really close to me, and my son has a cousin.”

Quinn, originally from Dallas, reflected on the benefits of being closer to family, emphasizing that it was “really something” she “needed as opposed to the chaos” of life in Los Angeles.

The past year has been a challenging one for Quinn, marked by a turbulent relationship with her estranged husband, Christian Richard.

In March 2024, Richard was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a bag with glass in it at Quinn. A month later, he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple shares a son, Christian, who is 3 years old.

Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings, Quinn remains hopeful. “I am very optimistic that it will be finished soon,” she told the outlet.

Quinn’s new home in Texas is a work in progress, with the reality star leading the decorating efforts.

“I found a wonderful house,” she said. “I would say it’s, like, 60 percent done, but there’s still some things that I want to do and really take it to the next level because I love interior design.”

While Quinn is settling into her new life in Texas, her son Christian is thriving in his new environment. Initially worried about his development, Quinn noted significant changes since their move.

“It’s just so crazy since I moved to Texas. I mean, he was literally a nonverbal child at 3 years old, which is pretty rare,” she explained.

“He went from that to being immediately enrolled in school, having other kids around him, being so talkative, being so extroverted.”

In addition to adjusting well socially, Christian is also enrolled in an “intensive therapy” program, which Quinn credits, along with the new environment, for his development.

“Children are a product of the effect of their environment,” she said. “And hopefully, that’s kind of coming through now.”