BLACKPINK’S ROSÉ addresses rumours she's dating Will Smith's son Jaden

ROSÉ fans are convinced that she wrote her song 'Toxic Till the End' about Jaden Smith

ROSÉ of BLACKPINK is setting the record straight about her connection with Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith.

During an interview with Vanity Fair released Thursday, January 16, the K-pop star took a lie-detector test and addressed speculation about her song Toxic Till the End and its rumoured link to the Karate Kid actor.

The track, featured on ROSÉ’s December debut solo album rosie, explores themes of a manipulative ex who was “jealous and possessive.” Fans quickly speculated it was inspired by Jaden, given the duo has been spotted together in the past.

However, ROSÉ quashed the rumours with a smile. “No, it’s not about Jaden Smith,” she confirmed, passing the test. “He’s a good friend, though.”

The APT. hitmaker then playfully waved at the camera and added, “Hi, Jaden. Miss you lots.”

Toxic Till the End has been a standout hit for the BLACKPINK singer, marking her third entry on the Billboard Hot 100. The song reached No. 90, solidifying her presence as a solo artist beyond her group’s success.