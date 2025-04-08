Tom Hardy shines in action-packed 'Havoc' trailer

Tom Hardy is back on big screen with a bang in the new thrilling trailer of Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans.

Known for his intense roles, Tom's latest performance is turning millions of heads, with many fans expressing their excitement about his new role.

The actor plays Walker, a tough detective caught in a dangerous battle through the criminal underworld threatening to swallow his entire city. However, After a drug deal goes wrong, Walker ends up with enemies on all sides.

Written and directed by Gareth Evans, 'Havoc' features star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones, along with Yeo Yann Yann, Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker.

Earlier, the 47-year-old Tom has emphasised on the significance of a crossover between two superheroes; Venom and Spider-Man.