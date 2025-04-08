Paris Hilton shares glimpses from 'unforgettable' Hawaii ‘family’ trip

Paris Hilton on Hawaii trip

Paris Hilton is soaking up sunshine and sweet family moments—Hawaiian style. The mom of two is currently living her best tropical life, and she’s brought her entire “#CutesieCrew” along for the ride.

On Monday, April 7, the reality star and entrepreneur gave fans a peek into their beachy getaway through an adorable video shared on TikTok.

The clip featured sun-kissed scenes of Hilton and husband Carter Reum enjoying paradise with their little ones, 2-year-old son Phoenix and 17-month-old daughter London.

From beach strolls and ocean dips to hotel wanderings and dolphin sightings, the family's island vacation was every bit the heartwarming highlight reel.

"Me and my #Ohana We had such a fun time in Hawaii, playing on the beach and in the waves with my #CutesieCrew," Hilton wrote in the caption.

"Was such a special, unforgettable experience. My heart is so full and I'm so excited for the lifetime of family fun thats ahead of us #Aloha for now Kona!."

And if Hilton's TikTok wasn't already serving enough cuteness, fans will remember her family-of-four’s red carpet moment last month.

For the 2025 Oscars, the Paris in Love star and her crew turned heads in matching black tie glam. Hilton and little London sparkled in silver gowns, while Phoenix looked dashing in his very first tux—bow tie and all—twinning with dad Carter.

"Love dressing up with my #CutesieCrew," Hilton shared at the time. "How adorable does Phoenix look in his first tuxedo?."

From the red carpet to the sand, Paris Hilton is clearly embracing motherhood with sparkle, style, and just the right touch of island aloha.