Drake takes jab at Justin Bieber in surprising Instagram moment

Music mogul Drake has recently called out Justin Bieber on Instagram for not replying to his direct message (DM).

The rapper took to his Instagram comment section to let his followers know that he had reached out to the "Peaches" singer but he didn't reply yet.

The drama happened when Justin shared a post on his Instagram account, inviting people to collaborate with him, captioning the post: "Dm me if u wanna make music together."

With Bieber being one of the biggest stars in the music world, his DMs and comments were quickly flooded by artists eager to catch his attention.

Among all the excited music icons, Drake stood out, as he didn’t just slide into Justin's DMs, but he called him out in the comments, saying, “I DM’d but no reply.”

The comment instantly went viral, with fans loving the surprise and humour of the playful moment between two of Canada’s biggest music stars.

Throughout the years, Drake and Justin have performed together and exchanged compliments in interviews while teasing the idea of working together on music.