Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny

Benny Blanco on being taken as Bad Bunny

Benny Blanco is fully embracing the mix-up—and honestly, he’s not mad about it. During his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday, April 7, the producer opened up about a recent Oscars blunder that accidentally labeled him as none other than Bad Bunny.

“They did?” Blanco, 37, said with surprise after Hudson brought up the Oscars moment that had social media buzzing.

The slip happened last month when The Academy’s official X account mistakenly captioned a photo of Blanco and fiancée Selena Gomez as “Selena Gomez and Bad Bunny.”

While the post was quickly corrected, the internet (as always) had receipts, with screenshots living forever in the replies.

But if you thought Blanco would be offended—think again.

"I like that," he laughed. "What do you mean? He’s so hot! I’ll take it, I’ll take it. What do you mean?"

Clearly enjoying the flattery, Blanco doubled down when shown a photo of the reggaeton superstar.

“Look at how pretty he is — are you kidding?” he said. “Yeah, I’m Bad Bunny now."

The lighthearted moment comes hot on the heels of Blanco’s latest musical venture, a collaborative album with Gomez titled I Said I Love You First, released March 21.

According to a press release, the project “gives fans a unique window into their relationship” and came together naturally through their creative chemistry.

“This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences,” the release noted.

“It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.”

So, whether he’s being mistaken for one of the world’s biggest Latin music stars or dropping deeply personal tracks with the love of his life, Benny Blanco’s living his best life—and apparently doing it with Bad Bunny energy.