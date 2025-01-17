'Disaster tourists' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anger Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's attempts to win over Americans appear to have backfired, as the Sussexes face brutal backlash for their recent antics in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were branded "disaster tourists" after being pictured hugging victims of the devastating LA fires.

Actress Justine Bateman slammed Meghan and Harry for a "repulsive photo op" labelling them "disaster tourists".

Despite their relief efforts, including meeting victims and volunteering to distribute food at the Pasadena Community Center, Americans have started to brand the Montecito-based couple as attention seekers.

The deadly fires have also led to the former actress postponing the premiere of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan", which has also seen her cruelly branded a publicity stunt.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "Harry and Meghan must have expected much of the criticism they received after their accusations about the rest of the Royal Family.

"But I find it disturbing that almost everything and anything they now do is still criticised, in my view quite unfairly.

She went on defending the couple's move, saying: "They could have stayed holed up in their Montecito haven while so much of California burned. Instead they went out and offered what help and support they could."

The expert went on explaining the possible reason behind the all new backlash for the two, saying: "The danger posed by the internet is something they have been actively campaigning on for some time, and their criticism of Mark Zuckerberg is totally consistent with the stand they have taken. Good for them, someone needs to speak out about the potential dangers of the internet."

Bond urged the people to give Harry and Meghan a break, adding that they haven’t attacked the royal family for some time. She asked people to give them space while admitting the truth that "what’s done is done. Time to move on."