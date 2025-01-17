King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton delightful health announcement

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton delightful health update

King Charles' reaction to Princess Kate's delightful announcement about her health came into the spotlight.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to The Royal Marsden on Tuesday, the hospital which wholeheartedly looked after her during her cancer treatment.

The future Queen issued a personal statement after her first public appearance in 2025, confirming that she is in remission from cancer.

In a heartfelt message, Kate Middleton wrote, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

Now, Radar Online revealed that the King, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, is "naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer for several reasons."

The source shared, "But on a pragmatic level, he says the monarchy is now in rude health and in safe hands for another generation."