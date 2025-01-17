Stephen King demands Oscars’ cancellation: Here’s why

Stephen King demands Oscars’ cancellation amid LA wildfires

Stephen King has recently urged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to cancel the Oscars this year amid Los Angeles wildfires.

The It author, who is an Academy member, announced on Bluesky that he won’t be voting in for the Oscars this year.

“IMHO they should cancel them. No glitz with Los Angeles on fire,” wrote the 77-year-old.

For the unversed, the Academy Awards is reported to be held on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The decision came after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences decided to extend the Oscars voting period and delay the nominations announcement until January 22 due to devastating LA infernos.

It is pertinent to mention that the nominations were originally going to be announced on January 17.

However, The Academy finally cancelled the annual Oscar nominees luncheon, which is rescheduled for February 10.

The Academy organisation revealed that they planned to transfer $250,000 from the nominees’ luncheon to wildfire relief donation efforts.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Paris Hilton, Milo Ventimiglia, Adam Brody, Leighton Meester and Billy Crystal lost their homes in the wildfires that broke out last week.

So far, almost 25 people died in the Southern California wildfires and over 105,000 people had received mandatory evacuation orders.