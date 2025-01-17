Mel Gibson reflects on being named Hollywood Ambassador

Mel Gibson shares thoughts on Hollywood Ambassador

Mel Gibson has recently expressed his surprise after Donald Trump included him in the list of special ambassadors to Hollywood.

Speaking to Fox Digital News, the Braveheart star revealed that he got the tweet of Donald at the same time as everyone received it and he was “surprised” like other people.

However, Mel, who was named along with Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight, took on the responsibility and “heed the call”.

“My duty as a citizen is to give any help and insight I can. Any chance the position comes with an ambassador’s residence?” he quipped as he referred to his Malibu house which was destroyed in the Los Angeles inferno.

It is pertinent to mention that the president-elect Donald made the ambassadors’ announcement on his Truth Social platform on January 16.

Donald named three stars who he believed would serve as “special envoys” to him and would bring back business to the industry.

“I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood,” wrote the 78-year-old.

Meanwhile, Mel was among a host of celebrities who lost a house in Los Angeles wildfires where he had lived for about 15 years.

On the professional front, Mel-directed Flight Risk is going to release in theatres on January 24.

Also, he plans to shoot The Resurrection of the Christ, a sequel to his 2004 hit The Passion of the Christ, next year.