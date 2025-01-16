Zendaya and Tom Holland’s ‘destination wedding’ plans revealed

Zendaya is all set for her dream wedding with Tom Holland after their engagement earlier this month.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Euphoria actress is eager to plan her “dream wedding” with Tom.

Interestingly, Tom and Zendaya are currently enjoying their sweet engagement period and in no rush to tie the knot, said an insider.

However, the couple have decided to have a “destination wedding in Italy” or at a lavish private estate in Los Angeles near the ocean whenever they are ready.

Other thing is that one can expect a lot of Hollywood stars to attend their wedding, mentioned an insider.

The source shared that Zendaya always wished to be “a summer bride”. Her wedding dress may be difficult to predict at this time.

However, the Dune actress’ stylist-turned-creative director, Law Roach, “already have an idea book filled with looks from every designer,” revealed an insider.

Earlier in May 2024, Zendaya praised Tom for his comeback to theatre with his play, Romeo & Juliet in London’s West End at the time.

The source added that most of the wedding planning will be decided by Zendaya but there is one special request of Tom.

“He wants them to say their vows as the sun is setting. He knows it will be a magical moment,” added an insider.