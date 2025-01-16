Kylie Jenner finally found 'true love' after two painful heartbreaks

Kylie Jenner, reality TV star, beauty mogul and one of the most influential celebrities, has been through her fair share of ups and downs in her love life, but now it seems that she has finally found her someone who truly makes her happy.

After getting her heart broken twice, the 27-year-old fashion icon believes that Timothée Chalamet, award-winning actor known for his charm and skills, is "the one."

A source told Page Six that Kylie "has never felt like this about anybody else before and definitely sees a future with him."

"Feels like Timothée is so different from all her other exes she’s dated in the past," the source added.

The Kardashians star had high-profile relationships in the past, but after two breakups, she wasn’t sure that she would find love again. Seemingly, the Wonka actor has been like a breath of fresh air for her.

However, Kylie’s latest romance with Timothée, 29, made waves on the internet after dating rumors first began to circulate back in April 2023.

"Timothée has been on a press tour for ‘A Complete Unknown’ but he’s been concerned and worried about Kylie with the LA fires going on," the source continued.

While Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet haven't spoken openly about their relationship, their cosy public appearances definitely tells a story behind the curtain.