Justin Bieber’s cryptic post raises eyebrows following Hailey Bieber's shocking confession

Justin Bieber shifted focus towards prioritizing personal life with Hailey Bieber son Jack Blues

Hollywood popstar Justin Bieber, who hasn’t released an album in nearly four years, has fueled speculations about returning to the music industry, after Hailey Bieber's shocking confession about being compared to Selena Gomez.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old shared a cryptic post, hinting towards making much anticipated comeback.

The clip, filmed from the back seat of a car, shows Bieber driving alongside his wife, Hailey, as they hold hands.

The Baby vocalist is seen nodding to the music playing in the car and the video features a timer along with lyrics about "shaking off the hate" and "feeling sun on my skin."

The use of emojis including a hand with a pen and film projector, add to the mystery, though the artist offered no further context.

Seemingly, Justin might have taken the path back to his career due to financial reasons, as Puck revealed that Bieber is in need of money and looking to work again, possibly to address debts from his canceled 2023 tour.

Moreover, the publication also unveiled that It Bieber has recently unfollowed his former manager, Scooter Braun, and singer Usher on Instagram, which sparked rumours of changes in his professional life.

On the work front, Justin Bieber released his last album Justice, in March 2021. And since then he shifted his focus towards prioritizing personal life with Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues.