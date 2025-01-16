Kim Kardashian shares heartfelt note for daughter Chicago on 7th Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrates Chicago West's seventh birthday

Kim Kardashian is buzzing with happiness as her daughter Chicago marked her seventh birthday.

The 44-year-old socialite took to Instagram and penned down a sweet birthday note on Wednesday, January 15th.

“My twin soul baby girl Chi turns 7 today!” You are the cutest Hello Kitty loving, full of wonder sweet girl who loves your friends and family so much! We all love you so much! Happy Birthday my Chi Chi,” wrote Kardashian alongside a series of mother-daughter duo’s cute selfies.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Chicago pouted and stuck their tongues out as they posed for the pictures.

The media personality also reposted pictures from a fan page on her stories, wishing the child happy birthday.

Kardashian shares Chicago, daughter North, 11, son Saint, 9, son Psalm, 5, with ex-husband Kanye West, 47.

This comes after the kids met their dad in Japan on a visit after four months.

As per a report, the rapper was spotted at a 7-Eleven in Tokyo’s Ginza district with his 9-year-old son Saint, 6-year-old daughter Chicago, and 5-year-old son Psalm earlier this week.