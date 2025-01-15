Netflix’s fan favourite series makes ‘spectacular’ comeback this year

Netflix’s romantic comedy To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’s spin-off XO Kitty is making a banging comeback with season two this year.

Fans await the most “spectacular” drama to complete the highly compelling love story of Kitty.

The series stars Anna Cathcart as high school student Kitty, who is ambitious to find out her perfect match through the events of film series, which has followed her older sister Lara Jean, Lana Condor.

The first season made its way to Netflix in 2023 and was the reason for instant traction among fans.

“Finally! A fresh new show that makes you put your phone down and focus on the beautifully written masterpiece that they have created. It’s binge worthy as I couldn’t get enough of it,” a fan posted on Rotten Tomatoes, where season 1 holds an 81% rating.

“I really thought this show would be just a cheesy romance about a girl who wants to be with her boyfriend. But there’s so much more to it,” another shared.

“I loved this series from the first to the last episode,” third one added.

The 10-part season 2 will premiere on the streaming giant on January 16.

The follow up season will show Kitty’s return in high school for a new semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul.

It will also see the return of Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), the boyfriend of her sister Lara Jean.