Kanye West’s escape US amid Sean Diddy’s explosive drama

Kanye West, musical mogul who’s no stranger to wild controversies, is right now staying far from the U.S, keeping his distance as his legal issues and past connections to Diddy’s scandals continue to cause waves.

The rapper and fashion mogul has been facing growing legal troubles and a storm of drama surrounding his former ties to American rapper Sean Diddy Combs.

West has been living overseas for almost like eight months, leading many to wonder about his absence from his family, whereas, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is busy handling wildfire threats in Calabasas.

As per DailyMail, Kanye’s decision to stay abroad has nothing to do with avoiding his children. Instead, it's a choice driven by other personal matters.

However, despite the distance, it seems his focus is elsewhere, leaving the public to guess what's really going on behind the scenes.

Insider told DailyMail: "Kanye’s reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states."

Sean Diddy, once a close friend of Kanye West, is now facing serious allegations of sex trafficking, and their past link has brought unwanted scrutiny to fashion icon’s name.