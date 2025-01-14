Kanye West’s escape US amid Sean Diddy’s explosive drama

Kanye West, musical mogul who’s no stranger to wild controversies, is right now staying far from the U.S, keeping his distance as his legal issues and past connections to Diddy’s scandals continue to cause waves.
The rapper and fashion mogul has been facing growing legal troubles and a storm of drama surrounding his former ties to American rapper Sean Diddy Combs.
West has been living overseas for almost like eight months, leading many to wonder about his absence from his family, whereas, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is busy handling wildfire threats in Calabasas.
As per DailyMail, Kanye’s decision to stay abroad has nothing to do with avoiding his children. Instead, it's a choice driven by other personal matters.
However, despite the distance, it seems his focus is elsewhere, leaving the public to guess what's really going on behind the scenes.
Insider told DailyMail: "Kanye’s reasoning for not being [in America] has nothing to do with his children and has everything to do with the multiple lawsuits that he is facing in the states."
Sean Diddy, once a close friend of Kanye West, is now facing serious allegations of sex trafficking, and their past link has brought unwanted scrutiny to fashion icon’s name.
Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch co-starred in sitcom 'Big Bang Theory'
Keke Palmer reveals how her Scream Queens costar made a racist remark on set
Kensington Palace unveils new position for the Princess of Wales after 'brutal year'
Blake Lively also referred 'Nicepool' character in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
Royal courtiers against major decision made for Prince Harry's return to UK
Neil Gaiman responds to sexual assault claims in a new statement