King Charles and Harry's potential peace deal tied to 'The Wasp's' departure

Prince Harry and King Charles' fractured relationship might be on the mend, according to a royal commentator — but there’s a catch: it all depends on whether a certain aide takes his exit.

Enter Sir Clive Alderton, the man Prince Harry once branded "The Wasp" in his memoir Spare.

Alderton has been a steadfast presence in the royal duo’s life for almost two decades, but his presence has never sat well with Harry.

Describing him as "lanky, charming, arrogant," and with "jazzy energy," Harry has been vocal about his displeasure.

He even pointed out that Alderton's polite demeanor was a well-crafted facade, masking a sharp, calculated edge that would quickly land you on his "list" if you didn’t play along.

Harry described the long-serving aide as a charming but sneaky character with a sting that could leave anyone "crying out in confusion."

And now, whispers are circulating that Sir Clive may be stepping down, possibly paving the way for a thaw in royal relations.

Tina Brown, the biographer of Princess Diana, has reported that sources suggest Alderton is contemplating retirement, which could create space for more harmonious discussions between Harry and Charles.

But that’s not all. Royal correspondent Emily Andrew has stirred the pot further, suggesting Sir Clive might be eyeing the prestigious role of US Ambassador.

With all his diplomatic finesse, Alderton could find himself representing the UK across the pond, especially as Donald Trump potentially returns to the White House.