Zara Tindall's blunder that left Aussies stunned

Zara Tindall has been turning heads at Australia’s Magic Millions Carnival, where she’s been soaking up the excitement with her husband, Mike Tindall, at the glamorous two-week horse racing event.

The 43-year-old royal also stepped out in style for a promotional video showcasing the iconic Pacific Fair shopping precinct on the Gold Coast.

She dazzled in a chic blue and white floral dress as she explored the trendy mall.

Zara Tindall’s flawless royal style hit a tiny hiccup during her promotional video shoot at Australia’s Pacific Fair – but she handled it like a true pro!

As she stepped out of a black SUV, the hem of her dress got caught in the passenger door.

With her signature composure, she continued the shoot, saying, "It’s great to be back in Australia, and I’m here at Pacific Fair on the Gold Coast, which is my favourite place to shop."

In a recent interview, she shared why the Gold Coast has become a cherished "home from home" for her family’s annual January getaway.

"We have always loved Australia, and it’s the perfect escape from the British winter," she revealed.

"Coming out of the cold and into the warm heat, with incredible water temperatures," she explained, citing the region’s major attractions.

For Zara and husband Mike, the Gold Coast is more than just a vacation destination; it’s become a cherished tradition.

"The Gold Coast has a bit of everything – beaches, horses, and everything in between,” she said.