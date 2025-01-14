'We have lost faith in courts': Bushra Bibi on her legal woes

Bushra Bibi, former first lady and wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, speaks in a video message, November 21, 2024. — Screengrab via X/@PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's wife and former first lady Bushra Bibi on Tuesday lamented her legal woes and said that she had lost faith in the courts.

Bushra's remarks came during hearing of a case in an anti-terrorism court (ATC), presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, which pertained to allegations of ramming a vehicle into Rangers' personnel.

During the hearing, the judge and Bushra engaged in conversation with the former saying: "It has taken some time, but legal protocols have been followed."

To this, the former first lady replied: "That is not an issue, but we have lost faith in the courts".

Disagreeing, Judge Sipra assured: "It is not like that everywhere. The justice system, despite its flaws, is functioning. If it collapses, society itself will cease to exist. You have appeared before me in other hearings as well."

Bushra further highlighted her concerns regarding the judicial process, recounting an instance during a trial where a judge's blood pressure rose to 200, yet he proceeded to pronounce a verdict against them.

"There is law in the country but no justice. The PTI founder is imprisoned for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution. What we have endured has completely shattered our faith in the law," said the PTI founder's wife.

Following the arguments, the court granted Bushra interim bail in the case registered at the Ramna Police Station, extending the relief until February 7.

Bail in 13 cases

In another hearing at the ATC in the federal capital, a court approved interim bail for Bushra in 13 cases related to the D-Chowk protests.

During the hearing, the former first lady and her legal team appeared before the court.The presiding judge expressed displeasure over obtaining her signature and thumb impression on plain paper, saying: "You demand VIP protocol everywhere, but that is not possible. I did not keep you waiting. I was dictating another order but prioritised your bail hearing.The court's order will require the defendant’s signature and thumb impression when issued."

The court was informed that 13 cases against Bushra had been registered at various police stations in Islamabad regarding the D-Chowk protests. These include three cases at the Secretariat Police Station, two each at Margalla and Karachi Company Police Stations, and one each at the Ramna, Tarnol, Kohsar, Aabpara, and Khanna Police Stations.

The court subsequently granted interim bail to her in all 13 cases until February 7, against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each. Additionally, the police were directed to present the complete records of these cases at the next hearing, which has been adjourned.