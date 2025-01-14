Kate Middleton breaks silence as Prince Harry 'sidelined' by Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton breaks silence as Prince Harry suffers big loss

Princess Kate expressed genuine concerns over Prince Harry's current life with Meghan Markle in Montecito.

The Princess of Wales reacted to the Duchess of Sussex's latest Netflix show release in which she believes that the Duke has been 'sidelined.'

Heat magazine claimed that Catherine, who still "cares" about his brother-in-law, sees the upcoming TV show, With Love, Meghan, "solely focused on Meghan, with Harry seemingly sidelined, it does worry her that he’s being left out."

The source revealed that the mother-of-three understands the cooking show is Meghan's "big project" but she feels upset seeing Harry "completely playing second fiddle because it’s just so far from the Harry she and other royals have known."

The key members of the royal family including Kate worried that they are losing the Duke of Sussex "all over again."

"Kate knows that Harry has to get on with his own life, but she worries that the more he's pursuing this life in America, the more of a stranger he becomes," an insider stated.

For the unversed, Meghan has been making headlines since the day she released her much-awaited cooking show trailer on her Instagram account, in which Harry was only seen for a few seconds.