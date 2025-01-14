Eva Longoria makes donation of $1M to L.A. wildfire relief

Eva Longoria makes $1M donation to L.A. wildfire relief

Eva Longoria is donating big to the L.A. wildfire relief.

The actress took the honour supporting those affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, making a generous seven-figure donation.

The actress and her foundation have pledged $1 million to assist wildfire victims, drawing from the $50 million Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award she received earlier this year.

Longoria, who won the prestigious award in March, has a decade to allocate the funds toward charitable causes. She’s already putting the money to good use, with this significant contribution aimed at providing relief to those displaced by the fires.

The donation will be directed to Julian Castro's Latino Community Foundation and the California Community Foundation, focusing on both immediate and long-term needs for the families who have lost everything.

The wildfires, including the Palisades and Eaton fires, have wreaked havoc across Los Angeles, destroying over 12,000 structures and displacing thousands of families. With such extensive damage, every bit of assistance is critical for recovery efforts.

Longoria’s donation is part of a broader wave of support from other celebrities contributing to relief efforts. Among them are Beyoncé, Paris Hilton, Anthony Davis, and Jason Oppenheim, all lending their resources to help the impacted communities during this challenging time.