Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari spotted with new GF Brooke Irvine in Los Angeles

Sam Asghari and girlfriend Brooke Irvine spotted in LA

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' ex, seemed to have had a good Sunday with his girlfriend Brooke Irvine.

The model and his stunning new beau were seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles, radiating happiness on Sunday.

The 30-year-old model, actor, and DJ was hand in hand with Brooke, a real estate agent and former competitive cheerleader, as they strolled through the Studio City neighborhood.

Sam sported a casual gym look with a white muscle shirt, black shorts, and a ball cap, while carrying a backpack over one shoulder. Brooke flaunted her toned abs in a cropped white sweatshirt paired with black leggings and a matching ball cap, holding her phone in one hand.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official on January 1. This marks Sam’s first public relationship since his split from Britney Spears, whom he divorced in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage and a six-year relationship.

Their divorce was finalized in May last year following a settlement. According to sources, Britney holds no ill feelings toward her former partner.

A source told DailyMail.com, "While she is so happy that he has found a beautiful blonde woman who is more his age, her only hope is that he treats her with the love and respect that she deserves and spends quality time with her rather than playing video games all day long."

The insider added, "Britney is not looking back and has nothing but love for him and Brooke."