Hostile elements will be dealt with iron hand, warns COAS during Peshawar visit

An army officer briefing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir (second left) and other senior military and civil officials on the security environment in Peshawar on January 13, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has warned that hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand, the military's media wing said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks during his visit to Peshawar.

The COAS said that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation will be met with decisive and overwhelming force.

“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” the COAS added.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.