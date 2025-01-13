Hostile elements will be dealt with iron hand, warns COAS during Peshawar visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has warned that hostile elements will be dealt with an iron hand, the military's media wing said on Monday.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made the remarks during his visit to Peshawar.
The COAS said that any attempt to disturb the peace of the nation will be met with decisive and overwhelming force.
“The enemy may try to sow discord and fear, but we will not relent. They will continue to suffer heavy losses, and their capacity to inflict harm will be decimated,” the COAS added.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
New date for verdict announcement has been set at January 17
City emerges as third most polluted in world with "very unhealthy" air quality value of 234
Court staff notifies prosecution, defence lawyers of much-awaited announcement
Senator claims PTI founder committed crime and will face punishment
Defence czar hopes "justice will prevail" as court set to announce verdict in £190m case against ex-PM Khan
Security forces arrested two terrorists and injured two others during operations, says ISPR